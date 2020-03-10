BARRE, Vt. – On March 7, 2020, Twin City Lanes in Barre hosted the Vermont High School Bowling Team Championship. It wasn’t hard to find great bowling and unbelievable excitement.

Each match winner was decided by the team winning four out of seven games. Playing into the quarterfinals, No. 9 White River Valley defeated No. 8 Springfield, 4-2; No. 7 Burlington defeated No. 10 Enosburg, 4-0; and No. 11 Hartford defeated No. 6 Brattleboro, 4-1.

In the quarterfinals, No. 1 Windsor defeated No. 9 White River Valley, 4-0; No. 4 South Burlington defeated No. 5 Essex, 4-1; No. 2 Randolph defeated No. 7 Burlington, 4-3; and No. 3 Fair Haven defeated No. 11 Hartford, 4-0.

In the semifinals, No. 4 South Burlington defeated No. 1 Windsor, 4-0, and No. 3 Fair Haven defeated No. 2 Randolph, 4-2.

The final match was No. 4 South Burlington versus No. 3 Fair Haven. After five games into the match, Fair Haven was up at 3-2. Fair Haven attempted to end the match in six games; however, South Burlington proved to be the stronger in this game, forcing a seventh game. In game seven, Fair Haven found the strikes and made the spares to win the game and become the 2019-2020 Vermont High School Bowling Team champions.