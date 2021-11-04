Expeditionary School at Black River joins Vermont Principals’ Association

LUDLOW, Vt. – Since the Expeditionary School at Black River is determined to offer a variety of options that enable its students to find connection to their learning, it makes sense for them to join the Vermont Principals’ Association. One avenue that this membership makes possible is to improve the equity and quality of education through competitive athletics.

This is exciting news for the ESBR Trailblazers who can now participate in interscholastic activities with other VPA member schools or schools that have been approved by the VPA. This year, students will be able to participate in bass fishing, golf, mountain biking, and ultimate frisbee.

Kendra Rickerby, Head of School, and the Board members of the Expeditionary School at Black River are committed to graduating young adults who recognize the value of healthy behavior and physical activity in promoting health, enjoyment, self expression, and social interaction. Through sports, ESBR students develop strategies and interpersonal skills to manage stress, promote mental health, and cultivate positive relationships. While the VPA connection allows for competitive sports, ESBR will continue to offer non-competitive sports.