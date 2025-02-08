Exchange student hosting opportunities

REGION – ASSE International Student Exchange Programs (ASSE), a nonprofit public benefit organization, is inviting local families to discover the many rewards of hosting a foreign exchange student. ASSE students come from more than 50 countries worldwide: France, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Ukraine, Japan, and Australia, to name a few. They are between the ages of 15-18 years old, and they are enthusiastic and excited to experience American culture, family life, school, sports, etc. They also love to share their own culture and language with their host families, who welcome the students into their home not as a guest, but as a family member, giving everyone involved a rich cultural experience. Host families may be single parents, couples, and single persons.

The exchange students have pocket money for personal expenses, and full health, accident, and liability insurance. ASSE students are carefully selected based upon academics and personality, and host families choose their student from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries, and personal interests.

ASSE also offers qualified American students the opportunity to learn another language and culture by spending a school year, semester, or a summer with a host family in another country.

Those interested in hosting an exchange student or becoming an exchange student abroad should call Lori at 800-677-2773, visit www.asse.com, or send an email to asseusaeast@asse.com to request more information or start the application process. Students are eager to learn about their American host family, so begin the process of welcoming your new son or daughter today. The memories and the friendship you create with your exchange student will stay with you forever.