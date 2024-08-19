ESBR to begin 2024-2025 school year

LUDLOW, Vt. – With the start of the 2024-2025 school year just around the corner on Wednesday, Aug. 28, the Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR) is excited to announce several exciting new updates. A new head of school, Michael Kell, will be at the helm this year to guide the vision of ESBR. Kell has an extensive educational background, as he is always eager for new experiences, and to learn about innovative opportunities firsthand.

Next, during July the board of trustees conducted its reorganizational meeting to update roles and renew positions. After serving as the most recent chairperson, Gary Blodgett will be succeeded by Patrick Pullinen. Blodgett, a gifted educational instructor who also fulfilled the role of lead instructor last school year, will continue as a board of trustees member. Pullinen is also a gifted educational instructor, and ESBR as a whole is so grateful for both Blodgett’s and Pullinen’s dedication as both board member and community member.

Lastly, ESBR is planning to set up a volunteer lunch program this school year. One is currently not available, but ESBR is hoping to collaborate with community members who would be honored to help prepare and provide a meal to the 10-12 students on Wednesdays. Anyone interested is welcome to reach out to volunteer and let ESBR know so a schedule can be drafted. Ideally, the school wants to draft a schedule to get through the first 12 weeks, so that’s four volunteers a month for the first three months. Any and all help is greatly appreciated.

For more information, please visit www.esblackriver.org, or you may reach out to Michael Kell at mkell@esblackriver.org, or Patrick Pullinen at ppullinen@esblackriver.org, or call 802-228-3727. Families and potential students are always welcome to reach out, as ESBR is still accepting applications. More updates will be provided as well as this new school year takes off. Thank you to everyone for your support.