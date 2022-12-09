ESBR match challenge goal achieved

LUDLOW, Vt. – Thank you. Thank You. Thank you to everyone.

ESBR’s Giving Tuesday 2022 goal was achieved. Because of the generous donations from people in our community and from across the country, before the end of Giving Tuesday we reached the goal of raising $12,000. This means that with our matching challenge grant donations, we raised over $24,000. To date the total is $25,124, with a few late pledges and donations still arriving. The board, Head of School Dr. Kendra Rickerby, the staff, and students are so very grateful for your generosity and support of our innovative and young school. This support means so much to us as we continue to grow.

We hope you will follow our progress through the media and forthcoming newsletters. Again, thank you all so very much. Together we can, together we did; and together we will continue.

Sincerely,

The ESBR students, staff, volunteers, and board of trustees