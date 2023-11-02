ESBR Legion Barbecue donation to BRGNS

LUDLOW, Vt. – In August, at the very end of the summer, the Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR) and Ludlow Legion hosted a sold out chicken barbecue, raising just over $2,000. The barbecue had been agreed upon back in the spring, at which time ESBR was still in the midst of the Vermont State Board of Education’s approval process. Although it was important for the school to continue a steadfast fundraising plan, after the July flood hit, ESBR knew they needed to share the proceeds of whatever would be raised at the chicken barbecue, and it was cemented that half the proceeds would be donated to the Black River Good Neighbor Services (BRGNS) to assist their efforts in flood relief.

As mentioned above, the chicken barbecue was a huge success, selling out of over 120 chicken meals. On Sept. 26, and as part of this year’s curriculum learning about various departments and organizations within the community, students ventured over with ESBR Chair and volunteer lead instructor Gary Blodgett, to present the $1,000 check to BRGNS. As one of the students wrote later in their daily journal entry, it was “to help them give back to the community even more and to help the community after the flood.”

A tremendous thank you to the Ludlow Legion and Black River Good Neighbor Services, and the community as a whole. It was evident at the barbecue, from the Legion volunteers to hungry patrons, how much they care about supporting causes such as these. It is also inspiring to see the students interact with these various community groups, which is one of the main pillars of expeditionary learning. It is amazing to see it in action.

Further information on ESBR is available at www.esblackriver.org. If you would like to learn more about the school or get involved, please contact Gary Blodgett, chair of the board, at gblodgett@esblackriver.org or 802-558-3147. Donations can be made on the website, or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 485, Ludlow, VT 05149.