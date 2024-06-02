ESBR invites BRHS alumni to Alumni Weekend

LUDLOW, Vt. – Alumni weekend is fast approaching, and the Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR) invites Black River High School (BRHS) alumni and visitors alike to stop by on Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. With several ESBR graduates over the first four years, ESBR will be honored to open its doors to any Black River alumni who will be around on Alumni Saturday. Many have walked these halls over the years, whether as BRHS or ESBR. These halls can still be walked, as the classrooms are still teaching young minds. The ESBR Board will be present to answer any inquiries, update visitors on progress, or simply share their own memories traversing the building and grounds from their school days. If you plan on catching up with the Black River Alumni and Black River Academy Museum on Saturday, make sure to check out the current Black River school that continues the tradition of local education.

As an Independent School, ESBR offers a unique opportunity to utilize funding locally and help the community expand. Providing a specialized and financially viable secondary school option will help the community find ways to thrive. Everyone is invited to get involved. ESBR looks forward to the 2024-2025 school year. Further information on ESBR is available at www.esblackriver.org. If you would like to learn more about the school or get involved, please contact Gary Blodgett, chair of the board, at gblodgett@esblackriver.org, and please visit our website, www.esblackriver.org. Donations can be made on the website, or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 485, Ludlow, VT 05149.