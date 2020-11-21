Emma Graham named 2020 DAR Good Citizen

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Emma Graham has been named the 2020 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen for Bellows Falls Union High School. The DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, are intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. Emma, a senior, is the daughter Terry and Cynthia Graham of Rockingham, Vt.

This award is given based on the following criterion set forth by the DAR national organization: dependability including truthfulness, loyalty and punctuality; service including cooperation, courtesy and consideration of others; leadership including personality, self-control, and ability to assume responsibility; and patriotism including unselfish interest in family, school, community, and nation. She clearly embodies these characteristics every day.

Emma has demonstrated dependability through her commitment to her academics, school activities, and her community. She is a dedicated student who works hard in her classes. As a member of the Marilee Huntoon Jesse A. Judd Chapter of the National Honor Society at Bellows Falls Union High School, she serves as a good role model to others. Emma is a born leader with a “take charge” personality who fully commits to classroom activities, discussions, and assignments. She is always one to be counted on in class or as part of the extracurricular activities she is a part of. She is a good role model who, as captain of the BFUHS soccer team and president of the BFUHS Student Council, has shown that she can be relied upon to help organize and lead.

When it comes to Emma’s character and work ethic, she has done nothing but shine. She is well grounded with a strong family foundation. She is sensitive to others and exhibits an excellent sense of humor. Emma is a caring young woman who is always willing to help others in need. She is a trustworthy student who can be relied on to produce thought-provoking and creative work. Perhaps one of her greatest personal qualities is the unusual sense of humility that she possesses. Emma almost always accepts praise for her accomplishments with modesty. Emma is regularly looking out for the feelings of others. She is genuinely cheerful and enjoys spreading that joy to her classmates, teammates, teachers, and the community at-large. It would not be out of character for her to sacrifice her own goals if it were something that could benefit another.

A true leader in every sense of the word, Emma works hard to help wherever she can, often without being asked. She is an exceptional young woman who represents BFUHS positively through athletics, academics, and as a volunteer in the community. Emma bleeds purple and is truly proud to be a member of the BFUHS Terrier community.

Congratulations, Emma. BFUHS is proud to have such a wonderful young woman represent us with this award this year.