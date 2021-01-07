Emma Anderson wins DAR essay contest

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Emma Anderson, a sixth grader in Heidi Bates class at Ludlow Elementary School, is the winner of this year’s Cavendish W.M. French DAR American History Essay Contest. The subject of her essay was the Boston Massacre. Her essay will be sent for judging at the state level.

Emma is the daughter of Mark and Dawn Anderson of Ludlow. Her hobbies are sewing, acting, singing, reading, and writing. She participates in rugby, swimming, and skiing. Cavendish DAR is very proud of Emma.

For more information on the Daughters of the American Revolution, call 802-226-7755.