Elks Lodge supports Union Street School’s Americanism Flag program

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Friday April 24, the Springfield Elks Lodge was invited to Union Street School as Jan Rounds, school councilor and flag program advisor, announced the following nine 4th grade students, who would be added to the flag program: Eleanor Barlow, Mila Duquette, Lilith George, Simon Halaman, Brynn Merrill, Tucker Perkins, Owen Priestly, Finn Waysville, and Brady Willis.

The flag program was established at Union Street School in 2000 when Jerry Weeks, a former employee, organized a team of students to learn about the flag, flag etiquette, and how to raise and lower the flag each school day. In 2018, Jan Rounds took over as the advisor of the group, as it evolved into a student-driven program. Students in this program exemplify the characteristics of responsibility, respect, kindness, and working together.

Americanism Chair Jackie Driscoll presented to each of the nine flag students T-shirt uniforms, which were designed by the flag students and donated to the program by the Springfield Elks Lodge.

Over the remaining school year, the current 5th grade students Kamden Duquette, Khloe Gaunthier, Emma LaChapelle, Reid Priestly, Melia Willis, Sam Wright, and Everett Whipple will begin to train the incoming 4th grade students to be ready for the next school year.