December 2019 FMRHS Student of the Month

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Senior November Moore was selected as our Student of the Month for December. November is the daughter of Sabbith Davis of Charlestown.

November was nominated by both the career and technical education department and the science department. She was described as “one of the kindest, most polite, and hardworking students I have ever had. She is always looking to be helpful and make the program run as smoothly as possible. November is the model Fall Mountain student. She is always asking for ways she can help and has grown an incredible amount in her time at Fall Mountain. She is a group leader who makes sure everyone is on track. She is accountable for her work. It has been a pleasure to have November in class.”

November is an honor roll student, member of the Future Farmers of America, member of the prom committee, and has volunteered at athletic concession stands.

After graduation, November plans on continuing her education to be an elementary teacher and desires to have her own floral business one day.

Congratulations, November!