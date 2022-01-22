Dean’s List, Jan. 2022

The following is a summary of those students who’s GPA qualified them for making the Dean’s List at their various institutions this January:
UVM
Jacob Curtis of Windsor
Brigid Karl of Chester
Laurel King of Chester
Jacob Thomas of Chester
Rileigh Thomas of Chester
Madeline Prouty of Londonderry
Jordyn Jager of Landgrove
Eleanor Guyon of Saxtons River
Madeleine Blanchard of South Londonderry
Shaye Pisarczyk of Springfield
Ella Bursky of Westminster
Cade Morris of Weston
Samantha Cragin of Putney
Chandre Pero of Putney
Maris Linder of Townshend
Lucas Newton of Townshend
Michael Blais of Mount Holly
BOB JONES UNIVERSITY
Jonathan Griffin of West Townshend
STONEHILL COLLEGE
Aaron Merrill of Ludlow
John Peloso of Townshend
PLYMOUTH STATE UNIVERSITY
Paige Congdon of Springfield
Hailey Berrio of Reading
Kathleen Hodsden of Bellows Falls
Sarah Scarlett of Saxtons River
Noah Rawling of Bellows Falls
UNH
Miranda Wilkins of Jamaica, Vt.
SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY
Rebecca Best of Bellows Falls
Megan Shanks of Westminster
Michelle Cox of Springfield
Carissa Bailey of Springfield
Samantha Singleton of Springfield
NAZARETH COLLEGE
Bradie Harris of Bellows Falls
If you or your child is not included on this list and would like to be, feel free to reach out to editor@vermontjournal.com.