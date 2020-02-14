David Cohn to stay on as Union Street School principal

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Monday night, Feb. 3, the Springfield School Board came to an agreement with David Cohn to become the full-time principal at Union Street School. In the fall of this year, Cohn, the assistant superintendent, stepped in as the acting principal. During that time, he has served not only as principal but has tried to cover some portion of his other duties. As we were coming into the season to consider filling the position for next year, the board needed to come to a conclusion about its next steps.

“David really stepped into a challenging situation this year. We were in desperate need of a leader, and he stepped up to try to get us through. While he was being that bridge, I think a variety of people began to believe that this might be a partnership that made a lot of sense long-term,” said Springfield Superintendent Zach McLaughlin.

Last week, Cohn indicated to the Union staff and the board his desire to continue the work he had started at the school. On Monday night, the board met to discuss the way forward. They unanimously and enthusiastically appointed Cohn the full-time principal at Union Street effective immediately and signed him to a multi-year contract.

“David is friendly, open-minded, and extremely creative,” said school board member Steve Karaffa. “After having visited his school several times, it’s very clear to see that David has a vision and a plan that is comprehensive and grounded on what is best for students.”

“I’ve served in many different roles as an educator for the last 20 years and always felt like principal would be a great fit for me. My time at the helm of Union Street School has confirmed that for me, as I have experienced profound joy in building relationships with students and collaborating with staff over the last few months and look forward to the road ahead,” said Cohn.

Cohn joined the Springfield High School staff in the fall of 2010. At the time of his hiring, he moved from Philadelphia to become the district’s first instructional coach. In the winter of 2013, he became the district’s director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment. Last year, Cohn was elevated to assistant superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment.

In the coming weeks, the school board intends to post for a curriculum director to fill the hole left by Cohn at central office.