DAR honors GMUHS student

CHESTER, Vt. – Philip Malazarte, son of Arvi and Jill Ann Malazarte of Chester, has been chosen by his teachers and peers as Green Mountain Union High School’s (GMUHS) newest Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizens Award Recipient. The DAR Good Citizens Program and scholarship contest is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. The recipient must have the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.

Philip is a very active student at Green Mountain. He has been in drama productions since middle school, recently having had a lead role in “Mamma Mia” this spring. He has started a volleyball club, and is a member of the National Honor Society. Philip is also a member of student government, and participates in poetry slams and district choir concerts. He spends a lot of his time in the ceramics room making pottery. Philip will be attending Castleton University this fall, majoring in nursing.

Recently, Philip was honored at the DAR meeting held at the Rockingham Town Library, where he was able to read his essay to the members.

Green Mountain Union High School would like to congratulate Philip on this honor.