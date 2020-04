LUDLOW, Vt. – Casey Orzechowski of Ludlow is the winner of this year’s Daughters of the American Revolution American History Contest for the Cavendish William-French Chapter. Her essay was titled “The Voyage of the Mayflower.”

Casey is the daughter of Joyce Hille and Paul Orzechowski. Her hobbies are running, skiing, rock climbing, reading, sleepovers, softball, swimming, and writing. Her teacher is Heidi Baitz.

