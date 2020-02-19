Cooking is fun at Kurn Hattin

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Kurn Hattin’s kindergarten and first grade classes recently spent some time in the kitchen making blueberry muffins with Richard Johnson, Kurn Hattin’s food services manager.

This activity provided many learning opportunities for the young students. They were able to practice their math skills by adding and measuring ingredients, learning and sounding out new vocabulary words, such as “combine” and “whisk,” and developing their social skills by taking turns and working together as a team.

It was a fun hands-on learning experience, and, best of all, the class enjoyed eating the muffins they made for their morning snack!

Since 1894, Kurn Hattin Homes for Children has helped thousands of children and their families by offering a safe home and quality education in a nurturing environment. Its mission: Kurn Hattin transforms the lives of children and their families forever. Follow their journey at www.kurnhattin.org.