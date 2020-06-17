Congratulations Green Mountain seniors

CHESTER, Vt. – The CHS/GMUHS Alumni Association would like to congratulate the Green Mountain graduating Class of 2020. In light of the recent pandemic and festive events being canceled or scaled back, the alumni association would like to call attention to the tremendous honor and accomplishment of this year’s senior class.

This is a time to acknowledge and celebrate the countless hours of hard work and dedication that this senior class has endured. Many students may feel cheated out of much of the pomp and circumstance that surrounds this time of year. We do not want this momentous occasion to pass without acknowledging and congratulating each and every one of you on your success.

You are the next generation of change and are preparing to enter into the world with new ideas and new motivation. You are the future. You have prepared your whole lives for this moment. Be proud. The knowledge you’ve gained cannot be taken away and cannot be diminished by the lack of fanfare. Remember this time as a moment when you persevered despite what the world threw at you. You are more than a ceremony dictates; you are the hope for the future and the momentum of change. Congratulations to the Class of 2020!