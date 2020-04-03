Compass School transitions to remote learning

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Compass School feels well positioned for the new world of remote learning. Compass students have a lot of experience with self-direction from the choices they are asked to make in regular classes and independent learning experiences such as the year-end Project Week. Much of the school’s teacher directed learning is project-based, asking students to engage in challenges that allow students to exercise proficiencies that create evidence of their skills and understanding, so designing similar experiences remotely isn’t new to the teachers or students.

A foundation of the Compass program is the belief that all students should be engaged in diverse learning experiences to help them develop skills of problem-solving, adaptability, and critical and creative thinking that hopefully will serve them well in the coming weeks. Compass students always are asked to participate in widely varied modes of learning, from traditional classroom approaches to travel to problem-based community service to independent project time and even teaching exploratory classes to their peers. Compass students are well prepared to adapt to new learning opportunities.

“We were fortunate to have a good day with students before school was closed to plan for these changes. It’s always been the Compass way for teachers and students to work together to make our learning community thrive,” observed school director Rick Gordon.

Compass is following the advice to focus on its most valued learning priorities while seeking as much continuity with “normal school” practice as possible. Through the end of April, Compass students will be continuing their regular classes in science, humanities, math, and Spanish, with one additional, flexible requirement for students to pursue other learning goals through a buffet of remote learning enrichment activities. In May, students will have a two-week period of Project Week to pursue more independent projects that relate to individual student interests and passions. The year will conclude with a two-week period for portfolio work and presentations.

While all these learning experiences are somewhat modified to work without face-to-face contact, they can all be effective in a remote environment. There is so much teachers and students will miss about the wonders of the daily human interaction, and Compass feels well prepared to help students continue to develop, as the Compass mission states, the knowledge, skills, and personal qualities to pursue their dreams and have a positive impact on the world.