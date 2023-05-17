Community Members wanted for facilities committee

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Mount Holly Unified Union School District Board is looking for community members to serve on the facilities committee. The school board hired Energy Efficient Investments, Inc. to perform an energy audit on both the Ludlow Elementary School and the Mount Holly Elementary School. The audit was presented to the board at the April meeting, and contained suggested improvements for the purpose of energy efficiency, ADA compliance, and equipment and material end of life. The committee will also consider other possible building improvements during this process.

The board would like someone from the Ludlow and Mount Holly communities to serve as members on this committee. If you are interested, please reach out to Kelly English at the Two Rivers Supervisory Union at 802-875-3365, or kelly.english@trsu.org.