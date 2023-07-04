Community Edward Jones branch office supports school supply drive

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Amy Duffy, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Springfield, Vt., is supporting the Springfield school supply drive by using her office as a drop-off location for school supplies.

Local residents may help make a positive impact in the community by bringing items to the Edward Jones office in town during regular business hours from July 21 – Aug. 25. Monetary gifts, including gift cards, cannot be accepted.

The branch address is 41 Chester Road, Suite 1, Springfield, Vt.

