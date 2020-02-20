Community College of Vermont President’s, Dean’s, and Student Honors

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The following students at the Community College of Vermont were named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List. This honor recognizes full-time students with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99.
- Chasity Hoose, Andover
- Giovanni Mantello, Cavendish
- Mykayla Stilwell, Cavendish
The following students at CCV were named to the fall 2019 Student Honors List. This honor recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.
- Brittany Bemis, Ludlow
- Ann-Marie Toussaint, Ludlow
The following students were named to the fall 2019 President’s List. This honor recognizes full-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.
- Casey Richardson, Chester