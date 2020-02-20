Community College of Vermont President’s, Dean’s, and Student Honors

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The following students at the Community College of Vermont were named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List. This honor recognizes full-time students with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99.

  • Chasity Hoose, Andover
  • Giovanni Mantello, Cavendish
  • Mykayla Stilwell, Cavendish

The following students at CCV were named to the fall 2019 Student Honors List. This honor recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.

  • Brittany Bemis, Ludlow
  • Ann-Marie Toussaint, Ludlow

The following students were named to the fall 2019 President’s List. This honor recognizes full-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.

  • Casey Richardson, Chester
Back To Top