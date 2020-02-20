Community College of Vermont President’s, Dean’s, and Student Honors

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The following students at the Community College of Vermont were named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List. This honor recognizes full-time students with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99.

Chasity Hoose, Andover

Giovanni Mantello, Cavendish

Mykayla Stilwell, Cavendish

The following students at CCV were named to the fall 2019 Student Honors List. This honor recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.

Brittany Bemis, Ludlow

Ann-Marie Toussaint, Ludlow

The following students were named to the fall 2019 President’s List. This honor recognizes full-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.