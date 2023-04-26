Chrisgil Deguzman named Springfield Elks March Student of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – At a recent awards assembly at Springfield High School, Springfield Elks Lodge awarded named junior Chrisgil Deguzman their March Student of the Month. Ms. Deguzman is the daughter of Cristy Murphy of Springfield.

Her teachers reported that she works hard through whatever challenges come her way. She puts aside stress and pushes through whatever is going on around her to focus. She is kind to her classmates and she has a great sense of humor. Chrisgil is in her last push towards graduation. She needs encouragement to continue on this path, and we think this month in particular, she has persevered through difficulties in a land strange to her, as she is of Philippine descent, and came to Springfield Schools at Riverside Middle School in the 7th grade. She’s in a world where it’s difficult for her to find comfort. She really deserves to be Student of the Month.

Ms. Deguzman says her favorite subjects are Spanish and math. Outside of school, she is interested in cooking, and playing the guitar.