Chester residents named to honors lists

CHESTER, Vt. – Caitlin Miller of Chester, a student at Northern Vermont University in Vermont, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Students who achieve between a 3.50 and 3.99 semester average are placed on the Dean’s List.

Samantha Pike of Chester, a student at Northern Vermont University in Vermont, was named to the President’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Students who achieve a 4.00 semester average are placed on the President’s List.

Northern Vermont University is a two-campus institution of higher education with campuses in Johnson and Lyndonville, Vt., as well as an online division that combines the best of our campuses’ nationally recognized liberal arts and professional programs. Learn more at www.NorthernVermont.edu.