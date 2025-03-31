Chester Democrats to hold forum on future of education in Vermont

CHESTER, Vt. – Are you puzzled by what you hear about the School Transformation Plan? If so, come to the Town Hall Forum on the Future of Education in Vermont. The event will be sponsored by the Chester Town Democratic Committee, and will be held at Chester Town Hall, on Monday, April 14, at 6 p.m. A Zoom option is available.

Education experts, community leaders, and policymakers will discuss Gov. Phil Scott’s School Transformation Plan and proposed legislation designed to transform the Vermont education system.

The impact of the plan on our schools, educators, students, and community, as well as alternatives to these proposed changes and financial implications, will be covered.

Panelists include State Sens. Becca White, Alison Clarkson, and Joe Major; State Rep. Tom Charlton; Two Rivers Supervisory Union Superintendent Layne Millington; and Green Mountain Unified School District Board Chair Adrienne Williams.

Chester Selectboard Vice Chair Arne Jonynas will moderate the session.

All members of the community are invited to participate in this opportunity to learn more about the plan, engage in dialog with knowledgeable officials, and share their points of view.

Questions will be taken from audience members who attend in person.

To join on Zoom, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/84781357966.

Information about the Governor’s Plan is available on www.governor.vermont.gov/strongerschools.

To follow legislative action on this issue, which was introduced as H.454, visit www.legislature.vermont.gov. For further information, contact Nick Boke at nickboke@gmail.com.