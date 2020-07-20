CCV announces spring 2020 honors’ lists

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The following students at the Community College of Vermont were named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. This honor recognizes full-time students with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99.

Casey Richardson, Chester

Samantha Decarvalho, Ludlow

The following students were named to the Spring 2020 Student Honors List. This honor recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.

Emma Esty, Chester

Lillianne Seward, Weston

