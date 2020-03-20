Captain Richard Phillips at Kurn Hattin is rescheduled

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The May 1 Kurn Hattin fundraising event to support technology upgrades and the new STEAM lab, featuring Captain Richard Phillips, has been postponed until Oct. 2, 2020. Captain Phillips was the center of an extraordinary international drama when he was captured by Somali pirates who attacked and boarded his ship. The event was later made into a motion picture by Columbia Pictures starring Tom Hanks.

A STEAM curriculum was recently introduced at the Kurn Hattin School and has also been incorporated in Kurn Hattin’s Summer Rec Program. A STEAM-based curriculum allows students to feel comfortable with technology and hand-on learning and also provides an understanding as to how science, technology, math, and the arts work together.

Tickets to the event can be purchased at www.kurnhattin.org/CaptainPhillips, or by contacting Heather at 802-721-6916. Tickets are also available for purchase at these locations: Vermont Artisan Designs, Brattleboro; Brattleboro Savings & Loan, Brattleboro; The Threaded Trunk Boutique, Bellows Falls; The Village Blooms, Walpole, N.H.; Off the Wall Framing, Northampton, Mass.; and Breeze Tees, Keene, N.H.; and Village Square Booksellers, Bellows Falls.

Thank you sponsors: Savings Bank of Walpole, Whitney-Blake Company, Woodland Ridge, Steve Ryder and TrueNorth Networks, Prime, Buchholz & Associates, and Faith’s Ford and Faith’s Toyota, Jayson & Marcie Dunbar, and Monadnock Radio Group.

Additional sponsorships are available. Contact Kim Fine at kfine@kurnhattin.org.