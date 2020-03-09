BRSU conducts early childhood screening

REGION – The Bennington Rutland Supervisory Union is conducting early childhood screenings at four locations March 18 and 19. This free service is offered for all children aged 0-5 not currently enrolled in a public education program from the 12 towns of the BRSU: Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Londonderry, Manchester, Mount Tabor, Pawlet, Peru, Rupert, Sunderland, Weston, and Winhall.

Anyone from the BRSU communities who has a child 0-5 that has not been screened should call to schedule an appointment by Friday, March 13. Start by picking one of the screening locations listed below that is convenient for you. Then, just call the designated phone number for more information on screening and to set up an appointment.

Manchester Elementary Middle School, March 18, 802-362-1597

Currier Memorial Elementary, March 19, 802-293-5191

Flood Brook School, March 19, 802-824-6811

Mettawee Community School, March 19, 802-645-9009

The goal of an early childhood screening is to assess children’s speech and language development, problem-solving skills, fine and gross motor skills, and social development. BRSU early childhood educators will use a play-based format to observe children and provide families with feedback about their child.

Please note that attending this screening does not register your child in any program. If you indicate an interest in joining one of the preschool programs on the intake forms during the screening, you will be contacted about next steps.

Once again, call by Friday, March 13 to make an early childhood screening appointment.