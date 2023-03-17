BRACC wants to hear from the community.

REGION – BRACC invites all residents of Windham and Windsor County to take part in this quick and anonymous online survey in support of the overall wellbeing of our local youth. By answering a few short questions, you will have the opportunity to share some thoughts and opinions that will help us better understand the needs of your community so that we can take action to address them. As a thank you for your time, survey participants may be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a $20 gift card to Java Baba’s in Ludlow. Please find the survey at this link: www.braccvt.org/community-survey.

For more information or other inquiries, you can reach out to info@braccvt.org.