BRACC Teen Center

CHESTER, Vt. – Last year, the Black River Area Community Coalition (BRACC) launched an after-school pilot program in response to needs voiced by the community. The teen center program now serves more than 70 local youth, offers regular weekly drop-in hours, and continues to see a rise in attendance with new and returning participants showing up each week.

The Chester Teen Center provides a safe space in the community for teens to connect with each other, have fun and be creative, develop leadership skills, and get access to support and mentorship. On Wednesdays and Fridays, groups of students walk from school to the space to spend a couple of hours hanging out, playing games, painting, listening to music, and planning their own activities. In addition to offering regular drop-in hours, the teen center has held special events like movie nights, bonfires, karaoke, dances, and birthday parties. They’ve also ventured out in the community for field trips to local ski hills and to the Okemo Valley TV studio for a youth-led podcast project. BRACC director Lauren Ingersoll and program supervisor Andrew Moore work together off site and on site at the teen center to facilitate activities for between 15 and 30 youth attendees each day. In the last couple of months, participating teens ran their own bake sale fundraiser, designed a new logo for their space, and started their own creative projects and committee groups.

BRACC’s program continues to grow in capacity and see success with support from its community, volunteers, donations, and numerous partnerships with local businesses and organizations. Thanks to many individuals who have donated their time and resources, BRACC has been able to raise more than $9,000 in community donations, receive funding through grant opportunities, hire a third staff member, and begin the process of expanding their program space. The building renovation project for the space expansion is scheduled to be completed by this spring, with an open house celebration event to follow. Once their new space is up and running, they plan to start holding specialized activities like creative writing workshops, guitar lessons, homework and tutoring hours, cooking classes, and educational presentations. BRACC also intends to integrate more outside support into the teen center related to life skills, behavioral development, mental health, and making healthy choices.

“We’re grateful for the overwhelming support we’ve had since the very start of this project and all the way through,” Ingersoll expresses. “The teen center is prevention work at its core. Everyone’s hearts are in the same place, and we all want to see this program succeed. Thanks to this collaborative effort from our community, we’re able to provide a place for kids to go outside of home and school – and it’s something they look forward to every week.”

Registration for the teen center program is free and exclusive to youth in grades 6-12, or aged 13-19. Teens are invited to come by the space any time during regular drop-in hours, on Wednesdays and Fridays, from 3-5:30 p.m., at the Green Mountain Church, located at 469 Main Street in Chester. More information about the program, how to register, and a list of upcoming events can be found at www.braccvt.org/teen-center.

Article written by Black River Area Community Coalition.