Black River High School graduation set for June 13

LUDLOW, Vt. – Black River High School Graduation will be held June 13 at 10 a.m. Due to the current guidelines provided by the Agency of Education, the graduation will only be a small, intimate gathering. Each senior student may have only two guests. The awarding of diplomas will be held in the Presidential Hall, as well as the senior class speaker and the guest speakers. Seniors and their guests will be able to watch the speeches live in each of the elementary school classrooms.

The graduation event will be live-streamed and recorded. The live stream links will be on the following: www.youtube.com/okemovalleytv; Channels 166 and 167 if you have VTel; and Channels 1076 and 1086 if you have Comcast Xfinity.