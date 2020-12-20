Birgess Schemm is BFUHS November Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Birgess Schemm has been named the November Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Birgess, a senior, is the daughter of Oliver Schemm of Grafton.

An extremely talented student who dedicates herself to any task that is asked of her, Birgess’s greatest strengths include academics and a strong work ethic. She is thoughtful, attentive to detail, and is never afraid to ask questions or lead class discussions. Always willing to put in the time to improve, Birgess actively seeks feedback and produces quality work that exceeds expectations.

One of Birgess’s greatest attributes is her sense of humility, and she is a pleasure to have in class. She is never one to boast about her accomplishments, and she accepts praise graciously with a polite smile. She is, in the true sense of the phrase, a well-rounded young woman. Birgess has such a positive attitude, and she lifts people up. It is amazing to witness a young woman of her age who transcends life challenges in the way that she does. Instead of judging, she understands. She comes to school every day, ready to learn as an active participant in class, and she is well respected by the BFUHS community.

As a true leader, Birgess is a positive role model to all. She is a valued member of the school’s Student Council. She brings creativity to the group, a plethora of unique ideas, and the willingness to participate in all fundraisers and community-based activities. Birgess is also a four-year varsity player for our school’s soccer team, and in addition to this, she also joined the cross-country team this fall. Always interested in improving BFUHS and the general community, Birgess consistently participates in community service and community outreach activities.

Clearly deserving of this award, BFUHS and the Elks are proud to have Birgess represent us this month.