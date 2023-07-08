BFWC awards Amy Searles scholarship

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Woman’s Club awarded Bellows Falls Union High School 2023 graduate Ashlin Maxfield its Amy Searles scholarship at the recent Class Night. Ashlin is working as a Licensed Nursing Assistant (LNA) this summer, and will enter Curry College, in Miton, Mass., in the fall to begin her studies in nursing.

The club’s scholarship is named for Amy Searles, who, in 1904, was hired by the club to be the area’s first district nurse. Thus, the club continues to honor the nursing profession.