BFUHS May Student of the Month is Jonah Jacobus

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Jonah Jacobus has been named the BFUHS Elks Student of the Month for May. Jonah, a senior, resides in Bellows Falls with Don and Stacey Shaughnessy.

Jonah attends school with a desire to learn and improve in all aspects of his life. He is attentive in his classes, and he works hard. He works on task with few distractions and he takes direction thoughtfully. Inquisitive and interested in learning, Jonah asks questions and gets involved in class activities. He leads by example as he works positively to encourage his classmates to make good choices and get involved as well.

Eager to help others and to please, Jonah goes above and beyond looking for ways to offer assistance. He is genuinely caring and positive and willing to offer a friendly smile or a bright hello. Caring with a huge heart, Jonah brings a sense of calm to the school community. He helps. He is super responsible, and he is extremely kind. Jonah is genuine in his dealing with others and honestly interested in how people are doing and what he can do to make their lives better. Jonah is polite and well-liked by staff and students at BFUHS, and he has been described as a “bridge between students” who serves as a positive role model to others. He is confident and kind and has shown tremendous growth over the past few years.

In addition to working hard in his courses, Jonah has a job at a local hardware store. He shows up every day he is scheduled. Jonah is quiet, yet not afraid to meet new people and learn new things and is a valued employee.

Not only does Jonah bring a positive presence to his classes and the community, but he brings a positive presence to extra-curricular activities as well as he has served as the manager for the BFUHS football and baseball teams. He takes these jobs seriously, as he goes above and beyond the tasks at hand. He takes pride in his work and shows responsibility in carrying out his various charges.

Jonah demonstrates the qualities of a good student and person every day, and BFUHS and the Elks are proud to have him represent us with this award this month.