BFUHS June Elks Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Isabel “Izzy” Perry has been named the June Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Izzy, a senior, is the daughter of Sean and Rebecca Perry of Rockingham.

There are few students who place such genuine and consistent effort into their scholarly pursuits as Izzy. She consistently goes above and beyond to complete all assignments, with the willingness to learn and grow as an individual and a life-long learner.

Izzy’s optimism is contagious; she is quiet and soft-spoken, with the emotional maturity and social intelligence that allows for a given lesson to flow and remain focused. She values the balance of structure and creativity within instruction, and contributes to this style of learning in a dignified manner. A pleasure to work with, she is attentive, active, and conscientious in her classes and assignments.

Izzy is time-conscious. She arrives to class on-time daily, and if she needs to be out, she communicates in-person or via email in a thoughtful, timely manner. Dedicated to her academics, she takes responsibility to make up any work that she may have missed.

She contributes to school events and her community consistently. Teachers, administration, and her peers can depend on her without question. She stands by her friends and her school and community responsibilities and contributions. She is a positive role model who leads by example. Always willing to help others, often without being asked, she is conscious of her surroundings, and offers a friendly smile or energetic hello to brighten people’s days.

Clearly deserving of recognition, BFUHS and the Elks are proud to honor Izzy as June Student of the Month.