BFUHS Elks Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Eryn Ross has been named the April Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS). Eryn, a senior, is the daughter of Sandy Smidutz and Diane Ross of Westminster.

Eryn’s bubbly, enthusiastic personality is an asset to every class and activity that she joins. Always willing to help and encourage others, Eryn works hard to make BFUHS and the surrounding communities better for all. She is a dedicated student, athlete, and community member. A member of the Marilee Huntoon/Jesse A. Judd Chapter of the National Honor Society, Eryn is an asset to any activity she joins, a leader, and a wonderful role model for others.

A young woman with varied interests, she not only excels in her academics, but she is active in athletic and community activities as well. She is a valued member of the student council, through which she has actively worked on food drives, clothing drives, and other fundraisers. She is an integral part of the field hockey, basketball, and winter and spring track teams. She has participated in both the intermediate and advanced math teams for BFUHS, and she recently added theater to her list of activities, as she helped with the backstage crew for the most recent drama club presentation of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

Working hard to help younger students, Eryn has coached youth field hockey, and volunteered with Girls on The Run.

You might run into her at a local coffee shop training new employees and serving as an example of a hard-working and dedicated employee, or during the holiday season serving food and refreshments at a community farm stand. And if that hasn’t kept her busy enough, she has also worked with the Pinnacle Trail Association to clean and maintain their hiking trails. Recently, Eryn was recognized by the prestigious Eric Ward Memorial Fund, which honors the qualities of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and mentorship.

Clearly deserving of recognition, BFUHS and the Elks are proud to have Eryn represent us as the April Student of the Month.