BFUHS Elks September Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Nola Sciacca has been named the September Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS). Nola, a senior, is the daughter of John and Amy Sciacca of Westminster.

Nola, an extremely bright student, excels in academic analysis and logical thought. She can always be relied on to produce original and creative work. Nola works hard to develop her writing skills in addition to learning an enormous amount of content. Tremendously passionate about learning, she is even more passionate about debating and discussing controversial topics. She is inquisitive, energetic, and always willing to offer her own insights into class activities as she adds a new dimension of depth and insight to class discussions.

Her tremendous enthusiasm and interest in life and the world make her a positive role model for others. She is courteous and respectful to all, and works hard to include others in activities. Clearly interested in academics, on her own, Nola attended a school board meeting and spoke passionately in support of the Advanced Placement classes and how the curriculum had added value to her life.

She comes to school every day ready to learn and participates in a variety of activities. She has emerged as a leader within the school community, and is well respected by her peers and the staff at BFUHS. Students gravitate toward this courteous and respected young woman. Working to give back, Nola has served as secretary and president of the Class of 2025 over her four years at BFUHS. In addition to this, she has been treasurer and a valued member of the Student Council.

Nola is looked upon as an honest and dedicated student who is nothing short of a pleasure to have in class. One of the attributes that places Nola above her fellow students is the respect that others have for her. Whether it is the staff at BFUHS, her peers, or even parents in the stands at athletic competitions, she is revered as one of the school’s finest. A model of the BFUHS Community Standards, Nola represents BFUHS and the community proudly and enthusiastically in school and at events that she attends and participates in.

Clearly deserving of recognition, BFUHS and the Elks are proud to have Nola represent us as a Student of the Month.