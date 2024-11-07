BFUHS DAR Good Citizen

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Isabella “Izzy” Stoodley has been named the 2024-2025 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen for Bellows Falls Union High School. The DAR Good Citizen Award, created in 1934, is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. Izzy, a senior, is the daughter of Ryan and Karen Stoodley of Westminster, Vt.

This award is given based on the following criteria set forth by the DAR national organization: dependability, including truthfulness, loyalty and punctuality; service, including cooperation, courtesy and consideration of others; leadership, including personality, self-control, and ability to assume responsibility; and patriotism, including unselfish interest in family, school, community, and nation. Stoodley is an excellent representative of these characteristics.

Stoodley works hard in her classes, and sets high expectations for herself. She is engaged in class, attentive, and always eager and willing to participate in group activities and class discussions. Teachers can rely on her to come to class prepared, work hard, and participate in a positive way.

One of the more dependable students at BFUHS, Stoodley is independent, prepared, helpful, and a team player. She takes initiative to go after what she wants, and works hard to succeed. Always willing to help, she steps forward, often without being asked. A good role model for others, Izzy is someone that people can count on without hesitation.

As a dedicated member of the BFUHS community and surrounding area, Stoodley has almost 400 hours of community service over her high school career. Willing to give freely of her time to share her talent and knowledge in sports, she has coached area youth in field hockey, basketball, and softball. She offers youth clinics throughout the school year for younger athletes to hone their skills in a safe and supportive environment. She works hard to get others involved, and students and staff look up to her for her contributions. She advocates for others who may be struggling, and is often the first to offer an encouraging word to someone who might be feeling down. Stoodley is friendly, and always willing to brighten someone’s day with her huge smile.

Stoodley has been the captain of both her softball and field hockey teams at BFUHS. She has been a peer advocate, BFUHS Elks Student of the Month, and is a current member of the Jesse A. Judd/Marilee Huntoon BFUHS Chapter of the National Honor Society. Stoodley has been involved in Student Council at BFUHS for all four years of her high school career. She has also served as class historian, class secretary, and is the president of the Class of 2025 for the second year. She is a leader for all, but most specifically to younger girls who look up to her, which is a valued position to hold at such a young age.

Stoodley has shared her love of country by singing the national anthem at sporting events, and when not singing herself, she has organized the performance and music by others.

Her actions and manner clearly embody the values of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen, and BFUHS is proud to have her represent us with the award this year.