BFUHS April Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Stephanie Ager has been named the April Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Steph, a sophomore, is the daughter of Todd Ager and stepdaughter of Jill Ager of Bellows Falls.

Dedicated to doing well academically, Steph puts a great deal of effort into her school work, asks for help when needed, and does what she needs to do to succeed. She does not miss class and is often the first one to arrive and the last one to leave. Always attentive in class discussions, she offers insightful comments and leads thoughtful discussions. She is willing to ask the questions during class that many others seem to be afraid to ask.

Steph is a good role model with a fantastic attitude, a positive outlook on life in general, and a friendly demeanor. Even with the switch to remote learning, which has been a challenge for many, Steph has remained positive and helpful in all ways, and she is making the most of what has been a challenging situation for many. She is an asset to any group she joins and a pleasure to work with.

Not only dedicated to her academics, Steph is an accomplished runner who has shown determination, growth, and leadership as a key member of the BFUHS State Championship track and cross country teams, and the indoor track team. Steph has also represented Vermont in the New England competition as well through impressive showings in the USATF-New England Cross Country Championships and USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships this past November and December.

BFUHS and the Elks are proud to have Steph represent us this month with this award.