BFUHS 2023 Alumni Queen candidates

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The following are this year’s nominees for the 2023 Bellows Falls Alumni Queen: Ella Clark, Jenna Dolloph, Julianna McDermid, Mary Wallace, and Grace Waryas.

Ella Clark

My name is Ella Clark. I am the daughter of Eric and Myriah Clark. I have lived in and been a part of the Bellows Falls community all my life. Throughout my time at BFUHS I have played varsity field hockey all four years. In 2020 we earned the D1 State Championship, and I was named captain my senior year. In addition, I have helped coach youth field hockey for four years, and was selected this year to represent Vermont in the annual Twin State Field Hockey game, which will take place in June. In April, I was inducted into the National Honor Society. Outside of my activities at BFUHS I am an avid equestrian. I have been riding horses since the age of 4, and have competed at many different levels throughout the years, earning championships in multiple divisions and events. Currently, I am employed at Halladay’s Flowers and Gifts. Next year I will be attending Johnson and Wales University in Providence, R.I., where I will be studying health sciences and occupational therapy. A dream of mine is to one day combine my love for horses in some sort of equine assisted occupational therapy program. It is an honor to be nominated, and I am grateful to have grown up in our wonderful community.

Jenna Dolloph

My name is Jenna Dolloph. I am the daughter of Michelle and Matthew Dolloph, and we live in Grafton, Vt. In my time at BFUHS, I have participated in multiple sports including soccer, basketball, and softball. I played varsity soccer and softball throughout all my years at the high school, and was the captain of the girls varsity soccer team my junior and senior years. I was voted Athlete of the Week by the Brattleboro Reformer during my junior soccer season, after leading our team to victory. I also received SVL recognition in both soccer and softball. Apart from athletics, I was inducted into the National Honor Society my junior year, and was honored to welcome new members my senior year.

Through my participation in 4-H over the last 10 years in the River Riders II 4-H Club, I have been involved in a multitude of community service activities, competed at various levels, and also had the chance to partake in many incredible opportunities. In September 2022, I was accepted with my project horse to compete as a Vermont delegate at the Eastern States Exposition in Massachusetts. In November 2022, I traveled to Kentucky, where I competed as a member of the Vermont State 4-H Horse Judging team on the national level at the Eastern National 4-H Horse Roundup.

After I graduate, I plan to attend school to learn the trade of automotive collision repair and restoration, and I also hope to obtain a degree in business. I am truly honored for the opportunity to be nominated for alumni court.

Julianna McDermid

My name is Julianna McDermid. My parents are Lori and Brian McDermid, and I live with them in Rockingham, Vt. My time here at Bellows Falls has been packed full of school, sports, and memories. I have been a member of the varsity field hockey team since freshman year for Bethany Coursen, and I can proudly say I worked hard enough to get a starting position for every game. I had the honor to play in the state championship games my freshman, sophomore, and junior years, along with winning the Division I state title in my 2020 season. I was named captain of the team in 2022, along with other skilled players. I was honorable mention, second team and first team picks for the Southern Vermont League throughout my four years. In the winter, I was able to be a member of the Hartford High School women’s varsity ice hockey team. I was able to play in the championship game at UVM my junior season. I was elected assistant captain at the start of my senior season, but I was soon changed to captain, as my leadership and dependability stood out. Besides sports, I am involved in the National Honor Society here at BF, and I am involved in the National Technical Honor Society at River Valley Technical Center (RVTC). I was elected to join both societies as a junior, and have maintained a steady role in both. I am also currently ranked ninth in my class academically. At RVTC, I have been studying to get my licensed nursing assistant degree, for I will be attending nursing school at Saint Anslem College this coming fall. My goal is to get my registered nursing degree along with my BSN. Nursing and the medical fields have always been a passion for me, and I am beyond excited to get out there and start helping those in need. For the past few years I have worked at the Abenaque Car Wash for Stanton Scott year round. During the last two summers, I have also helped out in the kitchen with the summer food program here at WNESU. I have given back over 160 hours of community service to Bellows Falls, and the most memorable services have been coaching the youth Terriers field hockey pups, along with wrapping holiday gifts the past winter. The alumni parade has always been something I have attended since I was quite young, for the candy they hand out was a big eye catcher to younger me. I am ecstatic to be in the parade this coming year, but even more so as an official alumna of the BFUHS. I am thrilled to have been nominated by my fellow classmates, and can’t wait to come back and be a part of the traditions for years to come.

Mary Wallace

My name is Mary Wallace. My parents are Karen and Ben Wallace, and we live in Saxtons River. At BFUHS, I have been involved in the field hockey program, tennis, band, drama club, math team, student council, newspaper, and dabbled in studio art. I have taken a full schedule of honors, advanced placement, and college courses, and have earned the title of valedictorian of the class of 2023, as well as receiving the Green and Gold Merit Scholarship to the University of Vermont, where I will attend next year, sailing and majoring in computer science. In the Bellows Falls community, I have accumulated service hours through coaching youth field hockey goalies, as well as volunteering my time to help with set design for the drama program, or troubleshooting the school’s 3D printer, or developing trivia for winter carnival. I have participated extensively in this school’s academic, athletic, and artistic programs, and I am ever grateful to this community for all the opportunities I have been provided.

Grace Waryas

My name is Grace Waryas. My parents are Rebecca Bezanson and David Waryas, and I live in Bellows Falls with my mother. While at BFUHS, I have been a member of student council for all four years of my high school career, and was elected Student Council President at the beginning of my senior year. In the fall of my senior year, I was honored and proud to receive both the Elks Student of the Month and the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award. I was inducted into the National Honor Society my junior year, and received prestigious awards from UVM, St. Mike’s College, and the University of Rochester, in recognition of the hard work I have put into my community in regard to social and racial justice. Over my four years at BFUHS, I have gladly stepped up to help my community and bring awareness to my community about important issues. During my junior year, I attempted to raise the Black Lives Matter flag at BFUHS. Since my sophomore year, I have been a member of the Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network, and have worked in multiple project groups for the organization. I was one of only two Vermont students to be a part of the 2021 National Student Leadership Congress, and in August of 2022, I joined the youth organization Youth 4 Change at the three-day Youth Leadership Institute held outside of Boston. Over the summer between my junior and senior year, I was able to participate in a highly competitive undergraduate level research program, the Pioneer Research Program, and with help from my mentor, who is a professor at Davidson College, I wrote a full research paper in my concentration of racism and liberation movements within Africa. I love my community and thoroughly enjoy helping others, especially in difficult times. During COVID, I handmade about forty bracelets and donated them to local Meals on Wheels participants as a way to brighten up their day. I am currently employed at a thrift store in Bellows Falls, Sonya’s Sassy Bling and Boutique. I have worked there for about a year, and I absolutely love it. In the fall of 2023, I will begin attending the University of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y., and I will be pursuing a degree in history. I am honored and thrilled to be nominated by my class for this. Thank you so much, I truly appreciate this honor.