BF November Elks Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Caden Haskell has been named the November Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Caden, a senior, is the son of Corey and Janelle Haskell of Rockingham.

Caden works hard in his classes. He is an active and positive participant in class discussions and activities. Concerned about doing well, he puts in the time to improve his skills.

Positive, smiling, and always willing to help without being asked, Caden is a good role model for others. Well respected by the staff and students at BFUHS, he is a pleasure to work with and an asset to any group or activity he joins.

His loyalty to his school, team, and community is strong and prominent in everything he does. As one of the captains for this year’s football team, he worked hard to get everyone involved and working hard for the team. He volunteered to read the morning announcements every morning this year as well.

Interested in helping others get involved, Caden volunteered at the Pee Wee Football camp and recruited students to help with Pee Wee Football practices, games, and the snack shack. Through his involvement with this program, he made connections with a number of young people who could be seen cheering for him at the football games.

Clearly deserving of recognition, BFUHS and the Elks are proud to have Caden as our November Student of the Month.