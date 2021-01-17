Bellows Falls Union High School December Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Bayley Sbardellati has been named the December Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Bayley, a senior, is the son of Ian Sbardellati and Andrea Carlson of Westminster.

An exceptionally bright student, academics and a strong work ethic are among his greatest strengths. Bayley always puts full effort into his classes. He fully participates in class discussions, does all of his work without question, and goes above and beyond as needed. He sets high academic expectations for himself and works hard to achieve those goals.

Being sensitive to others and exhibiting a fine sense of humor are some of Bayley’s finer qualities. He is a patient young man who is always willing to help others in need. Bayley is a trustworthy student who can be relied on to produce original and creative work. Perhaps one of his greatest personal qualities is his unusual sense of humility. He accepts praise for his accomplishments with utmost modesty. He is kind and respectful to staff and students alike, and he leads by example.

Bayley is also a leader in the true essence of the word. He is an active and valued member of the school’s Student Council where he brings creativity, a plethora of unique ideas, and the willingness to participate in all fundraisers and community-based activities. This year Bayley was elected as vice-president of the Student Council where, in addition to running fundraising activities, he also is one of the key leaders and decision-makers of the group. He was also a key member of the boys’ soccer team, stepping up to play goalie when one was needed. He has fully committed to basketball for four years and was instrumental in bringing Ultimate Frisbee to BFUHS and remains committed to playing.

Clearly deserving of this award, BFUHS and the Elks are honored to have Bayley represent us this month.