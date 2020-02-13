Bellows Falls Student of the Month for January

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Griffin Waryas has been named the January Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Griffin, a senior, is the son of Fred and Heather Waryas of Bellows Falls.

A dedicated student who works hard, Griffin sets high expectations for himself and puts the time and effort in to succeed. He is thoughtful, a willing participant in class activities, and a pleasure to have in the classroom and to work with in general. Griffin is always positive and ready to say hello with a smile. When he is faced with challenges, he tackles them head on and finds a solution or way to conquer them. As school is important to Griffin, he comes to school every day prepared to learn. When he is absent, he is proactive in getting the assignments he missed and completing them in a timely manner.

Griffin is a positive role model in school and community activities. A leader by example, he encourages his classmates and teammates to make good choices and to be involved. He has been involved in various sports at BFUHS, as well as Class of 2020 activities, and he participates willingly, enthusiastically, and responsibly. Griffin is someone that people can count on to serve various roles as he works hard to make BFUHS and its community better.

Griffin volunteers his time with the youth in the community through different venues, especially through community youth sporting events. He is helpful, supportive, and enjoys helping young people develop their skills.

Congratulations, Griffin. BFUHS and the Elks are proud to have you represent us this month with this award.