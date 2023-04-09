Bellows Falls Middle School selects principal

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Following a search, Henry Bailly has been named Principal of Bellows Falls Middle School, beginning in July 2023. Mr. Bailly has been serving as the interim principal since the fall of 2022.

Bailly’s career prior to Bellows Falls Middle School included 15 years as a classroom teacher at Westmoreland School in New Hampshire, after having received two bachelor’s degrees from Keene State College – one in education, and one in biological sciences ­– and a master’s degree in educational administration and supervision from the University of Phoenix. Living and working in the Bellows Falls community, Mr. Bailly joined the staff of the Bellows Falls Middle School as Assistant Principal in 2022.

The search process for the middle school principal position included opportunities for community and student input, and a search committee made up of school staff, community members, and school board members.