Bellows Falls March Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Isabel “Izzy” Stack has been named the March Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Izzy, a senior, is the daughter of Keith and Diane Stack of Saxtons River.

A hardworking student, Izzy comes to school eager to learn. She is a great writer who can be relied on to produce original and thought provoking assignments. Izzy is exceptionally compassionate when writing about particularly controversial topics. Hardworking, thoughtful, and conscientious, she is a pleasure to have in class. Always willing to participate in and lead discussions, Izzy is not afraid to contribute in class and often offers alternative perspectives. She possesses an unusual sense of humility; she accepts praise for her accomplishments with an utmost sense of modesty.

Izzy is a positive role model and a leader in the true essence of the word.

She is a valued member of the school’s student council where she brings to the group creativity, a plethora of unique ideas, and the willingness participate in all fundraisers and community-based activities. Izzy is also a very dedicated student athlete where she demonstrates a positive drive, a willingness to help and represents the school and community confidently and with pride. She is a four-year varsity player for our school’s soccer team, and was named captain this past season. In addition to this, she has also served as captain for her ice hockey team through which she was voted most valuable player. Not only a dedicated student athlete and positive role model, Izzy has proven herself to be someone on whom people can count on. She goes out of her way to help others and is well liked by the students and staff at BFUHS.

Congratulations go to Izzy. Truly deserving of this award, BFUHS and the Elks are honored to have her represent us as the March Student of the Month.