Bellows Falls Elks April Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Logan Comstock has been named the April Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Logan, a senior, is the son of Richard and Sonia Comstock of Bellows Falls.

Logan is a pleasure to work with and an asset to any class or activity in which he participates. He works hard in his classes, contributes to class discussions, and is always willing to put in the time and effort to improve his skills with a big smile on his face. With an enthusiasm and energy for learning that lights up a room, Logan comes to school every day willing to participate as an active learner in his classes. He has proven himself to be someone whom people can count on to go the extra mile to help out and do more than is expected.

A young man with a great attitude, he is a kind, gentle-hearted person who goes out of his way to help others and make sure that everyone feels included. Logan’s genuine kindness and terrific sense of humor make him a great role model for not only his peers but everyone in his sphere.

Logan has shown dedication to the performing arts program throughout his four years at BFUHS by not only taking every class offering – from band and chorus to music theory and dramatic performance – but also seizing every opportunity outside of the classroom to strengthen his skills as a performer and gain new experiences through classes in dance and voice. He makes himself available whenever there is a need and has learned multiple parts for numerous songs to help fill in the gaps. He has been a rock in both the music and drama programs.

He has been an active performer in the Springfield Community Band and BFUHS co-curricular jazz ensemble and has been both on stage and in the pit orchestra for four years of BFUHS drama productions. Logan has been accepted into honors music festivals, including districts, Vermont All-State and All-New England as both a vocalist and an instrumentalist. His love and dedication to the performing arts have set him on the path to pursue musical theater studies at Niagara University next year.

Clearly deserving of this award, BFUHS and the Elks are honored to have Logan represent us as the Student of the Month.