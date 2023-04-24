Bellows Falls Elks announce March Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – With pleasure, the Bellows Falls Elks announce that Jake Moore has been named the March Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS). Jake, a senior, is the son of Chris and Jennifer Moore of Saxtons River.

A member of the Jesse A. Judd/Marilee Huntoon National Honor Society at BFUHS, Jake has consistently challenged himself by taking the most demanding and rigorous courses that BFUHS has to offer. He is a problem solver who is very organized and committed to his learning. He has excelled in all of his classes throughout high school.

Jake is an extremely positive young man who models great sportsmanship, kindness, and perseverance. On the field and on the court, win or lose, Jake holds his head high and sets the example of what a true Terrier should be. Jake demonstrates great integrity and does good things when no one is watching. Clearly a positive role model to all, Jake leads by example and is always willing to offer a helping hand without being asked.

As academics are important to him, Jake comes to school every day prepared with a desire to learn. He is an asset to any class, group, or activity he joins, and he works hard to make sure all people are included and their views are heard.

Jake has excelled not only in academics, but in sports as well. Serving in the role of captain of the football team, he is not only a leader on the field, but a good role model to young people, many of whom attended the Purple Gang games to see Jake play. He is the ultimate cheerleader, and when he is not playing, he is encouraging his teammates to be the best that they can be. Jake has been a volunteer coach for the Connecticut Valley Pee-Wee Football (CVPWFL) league for four years. He has also tutored friends who were struggling in their math classes, and has been a valued member of the BFUS Math Team.

Clearly deserving of recognition, BFUHS and Elks are proud to have Jake represent them a Student of the Month.