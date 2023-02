BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Bellows Falls Middle School 7th and 8th graders had new athletic uniforms donated to the school by the Bob Joy Memorial Scholarship and Community Fund. The Bob Joy Memorial Scholarship and Community Fund donated uniforms for field hockey, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball, and the baseball and softball teams. The students, teachers, and parents of Bellows Falls are all extremely thankful for this generous donation.