Bellows Falls 2020 Alumni Queen nominees

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The following are this year’s nominees for the 2020 Bellows Falls Alumni Queen: Anna Guild, Halle Dickerson, Stephanie Holland, Taylor Goodell, and Molly Potter.

Anna Guild

My name is Anna Guild. My parents are Thad and Jan Guild, and we live in Cambridgeport.

During my four years at BFUHS, I have been a part in the concert and jazz ensembles and was a part of the pit orchestra for our spring musicals for two years. During my years in band, I have made the District 6 Concert Band twice, and this year I made the Vermont All-State Band. I have also been a part of our school Yearbook Committee for three years, and this year I am an editor of our yearbook. On our sports field, I have played four years on the defensive line for our field hockey team and two in right field for the softball team. I am also a current member of the Nation Honors Society. In my spare time, I love to cook and bake. I also enjoy painting and reading outside.

This fall, I am attending Vermont Technical College to study civil and environmental engineering. I hope to become a professional engineer in the future and work with the environment.

Halle Dickerson

My name is Halle Dickerson. My parents are Joanna and Dale Dickerson, and we live in Bellows Falls, Vt. While at BFUHS, I have participated in field hockey, basketball, track and field, and AAU basketball for the VT Gems. I am a part of the National Honors Society. During my years as a variety field hockey player, I have won a D2 and D1 state title. When running track, I have also won a D3 and D2 state title. For varsity field hockey and basketball, I was appointed captain my senior year. I have also been an active member of the Student Council and Prom Committee for the high school. Over the last four years, I have been working at Allen Brothers Farm Stand. I will be attending Keene State College in the fall, as I will be going in undeclared. I will also be a part of the field hockey team at Keene. I am proud to be a Bellows Falls alumna and very thankful to be apart of such a great community!

Stephanie Holland

My name is Stephanie Holland. My parents are Steve and Jody Holland, and we live in Bellows Falls, Vt.

In high school, I have been involved in many different activities. I have played basketball, soccer, and tennis at BFUHS. This year, I got the leadership position to be a captain for the tennis team. I was a part of the Student Council this year, and I helped out with winter carnival ideas and along with food drives. The times I’m not playing sports or doing extracurricular activities at school, I am working at a local pizza shop called Athens Pizza and working at a residential care home called Sterling House. While at school, I had the opportunity to volunteer my time at a childcare center and learn new things while having several amazing new experiences. I will be continuing my education at Radford University in Radford, Va., studying nursing. I have enjoyed my time in the Bellows Falls community and am forever grateful for all my family and friends that supported me along my whole journey.

Taylor Goodell

My name is Taylor Goodell. I live with my parents, Jason and Bridget Goodell, in Westminster, Vt.

I have played for both the field hockey and girls’ basketball teams for all four years of high school. I am a member of the National Honor Society, and I am also a member of the Student Council. I am currently employed at Allen Brothers Farm Stand where I work in the ice cream shack and in the deli. This will be my third year working here.

I plan on attending Castleton University in the fall where I will major in athletic training. My career plans for the future are to become an athletic trainer where I can help young athletes in need. I’ve always loved watching sports, and I’m excited to continue that, but also help young athletes like myself.

I just want to say thank you for this opportunity, and I am excited to be a part of the Alumni Court this year.

Molly Potter

My name is Molly Potter. I live in Westminster, Vt., with my parents Jeff and Morgan Potter.

During my year at BFUHS, I have been involved in basketball, field hockey, coaching youth sports, and I worked at Greater Rock Fitness.

In the fall, I will be attending Dean College, studying sports management, and I will be playing basketball.