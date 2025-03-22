BDCC Fearless Futures Fair at BFUHS

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Wednesday, April 2, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation’s (BDCC) Pipelines and Pathways Program will hold the third annual Fearless Futures Fair at Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS).

Fearless Futures events connect employers, colleges, and other organizations with Windham County’s young, up-and-coming talent. Local high school students participating in the events learn about opportunities for postsecondary success, including high-wage/high-growth careers with on-the-job training, two-and four-year college degrees, service, entrepreneurship, and more.

BDCC’s Pipelines and Pathways Program (P3) provides career education within the five southeastern Vermont public high schools. P3 helps students develop their personalized learning plans (PLP) through learning experiences, to develop knowledge about career opportunities and achieve their goals after graduation. Students develop soft skills, financial literacy, knowledge about economic sectors, and skills in demand through hands-on activities, work-based learning, and mentorships. Pipelines and Pathways is a BDCC Workforce Center of Excellence program based on SeVEDS strategies to increase the size and quality of the region’s workforce. For more information, please visit www.brattleborodevelopment.com/engaging-with-high-school-students.

P3 was launched as a five-year pilot thanks to historic investment from the Vermont Community Foundation and McClure Foundation, the Vermont Training Program, WCEDP Vermont Yankee closure funds, and municipal contributions to SeVEDS. In 2023, P3 reached a major program milestone by commitments from the private sector. M&T Bank, whose support was matched by local employers G.S. Precision and C&S Wholesale Grocers, joins funding partners McClure Foundation, the George W. Mergens Foundation, the Windham Regional Career Center, and the West River Education District in supporting P3 across southeastern Vermont.