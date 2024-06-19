Ashuelot concerts brings classical music to Kurn Hattin

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Before the 2023-2024 Kurn Hattin Homes academic year came to a close in June, students and staff were treated to a stellar performance by Ashuelot Concerts, a nonprofit organization that offers schools the unique opportunity to bring music education and live classical music from some of the world’s most talented musicians to their students.

Before a single note was played, Nick Burns, concert pianist and the organization’s artistic and executive director, asked the Kurn Hattin Homes audience to close their eyes during the performance and feel the music. He said, “Music moves us, quite literally.”

“Once the music started, the students were mesmerized,” said Lisa Bianconi, the homes’ music director. “The stillness of the auditorium was evidence that their excellent musicianship created a powerful experience for all listeners in the audience.”

“It was amazing what the trio could do musically. I was able to close my eyes and actually feel the music. It is not what you see, it is about what you feel in your heart,” said 12-year-old Issac.

Joining Nick on stage for the music education program were concert violinist and Ashuelot Concerts’ program and artistic director Louisa Stonehill, and concert cellist Francisco Vila from Ecuador, who plays a cello built in 1790. Nick explained that the trio had only rehearsed together for two days before performing at Kurn Hattin Homes, and described the experience of playing chamber music together as “a real act of friendship.”

Between musical selections, Nick spoke to the children about the phenomenon of talent, encouraging them to continue practicing whatever it is that interests them so that eventually their brains could recognize and repeat the activity with more ease each time. He also talked about the musical compositions, so that the audience could listen with more understanding of the composers’ intent. He explained to the children that in our world today, there are many ways to listen to music, but the only way to hear music when these pieces were written was for someone to play it live. That’s one of the reasons their program is designed to be completely offline and real, no electronic enhancements or microphones, no synthetic ingredients at all, just physical vibrations that have the power to move the human spirit.

Ashuelot Concerts School Program uses live music to inspire children to explore the limitless potential of their brains. This program brings internationally renowned musicians into local classrooms, performing for around 5,000 children each year. At the end of each presentation there is a chance for the children to ask questions and interact with the musicians. “This is a magical opportunity to witness the children’s sophisticated response to the music. For every child, the music has a unique impact on them. Some are inspired by the passionate playing of the musicians, others take away an important message about how to apply themselves in class. Our message to them is that something that feels difficult or impossible in class can quickly become achievable and enjoyable with the right attitude, work, determination, and learning techniques. Turning something impossible into something you love is at the heart of what it means to be a professional chamber musician,” Louis said.